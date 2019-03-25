Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $17.10 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million.

In other FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $656,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $236,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth $115,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

