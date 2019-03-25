Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enviva Partners (EVA) to Buy

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. The stock has a market cap of $838.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 1.22%. Analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 692,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

