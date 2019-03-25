Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mustang Bio (MBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.42. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

