Zacks Investment Research Lowers HEXO (HEXO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

HEXO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.