Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (ATTO) to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. 250,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,709. Atento has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Atento had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atento during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Atento during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

