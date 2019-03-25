Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAESY. UBS Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a mkt perform rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $25.17 on Thursday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

