Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amber Road (AMBR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AMBR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Amber Road has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amber Road will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amber Road news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $174,078.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $395,235.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,299,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amber Road by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

