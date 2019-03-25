Zacks Investment Management Sells 783 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,738,440. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

STMP stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

