Zacks Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Meet Group Inc (MEET)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 370,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 287,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Meet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 92,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $535,827.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 68,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $376,893.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,657.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,437,417 shares of company stock worth $12,157,897 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

