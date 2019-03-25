Zacks Investment Management Has $863,000 Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.15% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,348,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $29,135.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,675.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $510.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/zacks-investment-management-has-863000-stake-in-comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl.html.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.