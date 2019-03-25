Zacks: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.42 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Coca-Cola European Partners’ rating score has improved by 13.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $51.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Coca-Cola European Partners an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. 1,711,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,588. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $78,105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $5,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $78,105,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

