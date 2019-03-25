Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services Inc (PWR) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $269,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 105,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,421,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

