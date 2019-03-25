Zacks: Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. OGE Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OGE stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $778,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after acquiring an additional 146,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after acquiring an additional 146,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,827,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,025,000 after acquiring an additional 499,463 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.