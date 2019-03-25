Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.