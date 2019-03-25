Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,459. The company has a quick ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 95.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

In related news, CEO Greta Guggenheim bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $269,157.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.