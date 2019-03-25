Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.38 Million

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $80.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. NIC reported sales of $86.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $338.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.16 million to $340.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $363.26 million, with estimates ranging from $361.04 million to $365.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.44 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. NIC has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NIC by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIC by 156.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

