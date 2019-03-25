Zacks: Analysts Expect Veru Inc (VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veru posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 111.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Veru in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $34,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,681 shares of company stock worth $53,206 and sold 95,600 shares worth $140,894. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veru by 328.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 72.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,588. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

