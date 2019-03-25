Zacks: Analysts Expect TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TIER REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. TIER REIT reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TIER REIT will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TIER REIT.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.49 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE TIER traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,430. TIER REIT has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $58,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $76,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $283,096 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TIER REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TIER REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TIER REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TIER REIT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TIER REIT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIER REIT (TIER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.