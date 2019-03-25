Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

