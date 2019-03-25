Zacks: Analysts Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.29. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NYSE PEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 914,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,330. The company has a market cap of $433.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

