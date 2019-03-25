Zacks: Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.70 Million

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce $202.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.50 million and the lowest is $197.10 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $186.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $851.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $866.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $892.30 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $907.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, Chairman Randolph L. Marten sold 90,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,711,857.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $112,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,066 shares of company stock worth $3,623,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.61 on Monday. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.