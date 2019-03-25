Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $78,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,090 shares of company stock worth $706,639 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,031,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

