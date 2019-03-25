Zacks: Analysts Expect First American Financial Corp (FAF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. First American Financial posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

FAF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,045. First American Financial has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $360,145.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $268,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2,384.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 6,088,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 5,843,667 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4,404.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,973,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,929,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,825,000 after buying an additional 1,477,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,323,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after buying an additional 536,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

