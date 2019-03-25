Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $54.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $53.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $224.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $226.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.35 million, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $242.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

