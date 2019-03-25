Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.80 Million

Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will report $82.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $96.00 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full-year sales of $597.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $597.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $607.15 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $617.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JAKKS Pacific.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

JAKK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 98,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.