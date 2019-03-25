Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.80 Million

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will report $82.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $96.00 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full-year sales of $597.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $597.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $607.15 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $617.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JAKKS Pacific.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

JAKK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 98,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.