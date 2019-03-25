Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Harmonic posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.13 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Harmonic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 732,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

