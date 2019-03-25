YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $1,078,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,428.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $805,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock worth $3,470,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

