YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 265,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,277. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PVH to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

