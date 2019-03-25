YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $126,000 in Yandex NV (YNDX) Stock

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,348,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423,857 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $95,828,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 4,164,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 3,165,321 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter valued at $87,615,000. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in Yandex by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 6,112,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,174,000 after buying an additional 2,569,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 372,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,909. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $126,000 in Yandex NV (YNDX) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc-invests-126000-in-yandex-nv-yndx-stock.html.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.