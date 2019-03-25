Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Trading Down 5.6%

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51. 25,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,109,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

In other news, Director James S. Coleman sold 69,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $136,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 262,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $440,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,555,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

