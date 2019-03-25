Xylem Inc (XYL) Receives $78.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $4,128,457. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xylem by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 44.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $77.06 on Friday. Xylem has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.