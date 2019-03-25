Ximen Mining (XIM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 216,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 222,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.04.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain property located to the east of Hope, British Columbia; and the Dentonia South property located to the south of Greenwood, British Columbia.

