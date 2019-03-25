Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,009 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $136,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xilinx by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,032 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $345,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,470,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,560,915,000 after acquiring an additional 510,107 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $124.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $130.57.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

