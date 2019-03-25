Xencor Inc (XNCR) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,373,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,621,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Raymond James began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.85 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.94 on Monday. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

