Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $56.83 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-sold-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.