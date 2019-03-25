Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $276,000 in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stock

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total value of $778,048.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,184 shares of company stock worth $4,030,073. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $288.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $294.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $276,000 in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-invests-276000-in-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-stock.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.