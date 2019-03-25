Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $17.17 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $173.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

