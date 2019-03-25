Worldpay’s (WP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Worldpay (NYSE:WP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of WP opened at $110.39 on Monday. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,916,000 after purchasing an additional 386,174 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after purchasing an additional 324,072 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Worldpay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

