WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $206.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.77 million. WNS posted sales of $198.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $794.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.83 million to $796.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $869.51 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $873.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 32,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,739. WNS has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

