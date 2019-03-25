WillScot Corp (WSC) Director Buys $404,600.00 in Stock

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 35,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $404,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.79. WillScot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WillScot by 3,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in WillScot by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WillScot in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

