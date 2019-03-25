Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $196.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,348,000 after buying an additional 4,586,258 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,155,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 299,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 299,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,893,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

