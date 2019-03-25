WeTrust (TRST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,537.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 106.7% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $27,537.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00424027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.01629511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00227097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001351 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

