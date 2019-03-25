Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BMV BNDX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.73. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

