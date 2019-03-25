Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $984,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 331.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 567.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 577,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,577,000 after acquiring an additional 490,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,944,000 after acquiring an additional 467,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $154.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,441. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

