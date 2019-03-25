Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 288.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,544.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 179,958 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 496,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$60.06 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,023. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

