Welltower Inc (WELL) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 505.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,282 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,503,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 232,543 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,920,000 after buying an additional 2,173,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,686,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,538,000 after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

