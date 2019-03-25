Wells Fargo & Co Increases Realty Income (O) Price Target to $78.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

O stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,673 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Realty Income by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

