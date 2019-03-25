Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 71.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,320,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 1,793,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after buying an additional 750,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after buying an additional 750,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 391.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 397,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $98.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

