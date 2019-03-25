Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2019 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84).

3/12/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 925 ($12.09). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/27/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 535 ($6.99). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 595 ($7.77).

2/22/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 910 ($11.89). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/19/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 438 ($5.72). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 580.70 ($7.59). 6,189,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

