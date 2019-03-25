Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/25/2019 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating.
- 3/19/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2019 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84).
- 3/12/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 925 ($12.09). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/27/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 535 ($6.99). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 595 ($7.77).
- 2/22/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 910 ($11.89). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/19/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 438 ($5.72). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 580.70 ($7.59). 6,189,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.
