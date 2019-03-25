Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months. In fourth-quarter 2018, it reported mixed results, wherein earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. This marked the company’s the third straight quarter of earnings miss and second successive quarter of revenue beat. The company’s Las Vegas operations returned to growth following a decline in the prior quarter. While Wynn Palace impressive run continued in the fourth quarter, Macau Operations reported disappointing results. Nevertheless, the opening of the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel in the prior year, which connects Macau to Hong Kong as well as mainland China's Pearl River Delta, is likely to prove beneficial to the casino operator. Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts’ heavy reliance on debt financing remains a concern. Estimates for current-quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions.”

1/31/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

1/31/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/31/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $121.00.

1/31/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

1/31/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/30/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $115.28. 14,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $95,365,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

